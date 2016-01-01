More Miles, More Trails

GVLT kicks off summer with the second annual Summer Trails Challenge.

Bozeman, the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) has thrown the gauntlet down once again. They know we're trail fiends, and they're out to capitalize on our addiction. But in the best possible way—by challenging us to log miles for even more trails.

Since 1990, GVLT has collaborated with the City of Bozeman and dozens of public and private organizations to expand the Main Street to the Mountains trail system to over 80 miles. We use these trails every day, whether we're commuting to work or training for a marathon. They help make the Gallatin Valley an awesome place to live, and to celebrate trails and provide critical funds to build more, GVLT is hosting their second annual Summer Trails Challenge.

Between National Trails Day on June 3 and June 23, community members are encouraged to record how far they walk, hike, or bike on any area trail. Then, log onto gvlt.org/events/challenge. For every mile reported, GVLT will receive $1 from the Trails Challenge Fund, supported by dozens of community businesses. $1 for 1 mile—it's that easy. GVLT has $45,000 pledged from businesses in the Trails Challenge Fund, over 20,000 miles more than last year. Participants will be invited to an ending celebration BBQ with Montana Aleworks at the GVLT office on completion of the challenge at 4:30pm on Friday, June 23.

You can log miles at any point during the challenge, and all area trails, including Hyalite and backcountry trails, are fair game. Track to the best of your ability—this is an honor system. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the challenge for those who log the most miles, as well as several other categories.

So, are you up to the challenge?

For more information on GVLT’s Summer Trails Challenge, call EJ Porth at 587-8404 ext. 8, or visit gvlt.org/events/challenge.