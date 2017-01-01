Don't Nix the Nixon

Will the historic bridge remain in the sunshine or be lost to time?



It’s a hot summer day—birds chirp and a breeze rustles the grass—perfect for enjoying the flowing Montana water. On the Nixon Bridge, kids laugh and play. Perched over the guardrail, a boy looks down at his friends swimming in the water, taunting him to jump. This will be his first jump into the Gallatin River a few feet below.



The boy will recall moments like this for years to come, as he fishes beneath the bridge.

Now he is no longer a boy, but a young man, married, with children of his own. He looks up at the bridge as the sun rolls down over the horizon and smiles; he plans to bring his kids here soon.



Come winter, he drives over the bridge on his way to work. He turns his head to the east, catching a view of the confluence of the east and west forks of the Gallatin River. Cradling the river in the distance, the snow-capped Bridgers rise into the deep blue sky. The bridge reminds him of his childhood, the summers of his youth, and those who came before him.



This is a common story for historic bridges and those who use them. Sadly, across Montana, the Nixon Bridge—and others like it—are quickly disappearing.



The Bridge

The Nixon Bridge is the scenic one-lane overpass near Manhattan that is currently up for replacement. It is a Pratt, pin-connected truss bridge, meaning it was designed to be taken apart and shipped in pieces, to be reconstructed upon reaching its destination. This unique style and design makes it one of the last pinned bridges in the state.

The bridge was originally built in 1891 to cross the Gallatin River at Central Park, a community between Belgrade and Manhattan. However, it was moved in 1923 to its current location, for the price of $1,824.50. Add a couple zeros, and you're in the ballpark of what the county and taxpayers are paying to replace the bridge.

“Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever,” Brad O’Grosky points out, over a cup of coffee at Wild Joe’s in downtown Bozeman. O’Grosky is the president of the Montana Ghost Town Preservation Society, a group striving to protect historical monuments and ghost towns throughout the state. Currently, the group is working with the Manhattan Rotary Club and Montana Preservation Alliance to help save the Nixon Bridge before it’s too late.



Making Old Things New

People may wonder, why not leave or refurbish the bridge?

“The posted weight limit of 11 tons doesn’t allow the bridge to be used by a number of service and construction vehicles,” says Kathy Thompson, Stahly Engineering’s project engineer for the Nixon Bridge replacement. She also mentions that the 32-mile detour around the bridge is unmaintained and impassable during inclement weather.

Nearly as important as the weight limit is the turning radius, which Gallatin River Ranch HOA president John Andrews points out as he walks the bridge. He laughs, explaining how much trouble semi-trucks have on the north side of the bridge, motioning to the crumpled end of the guardrail and rubber residue on the embankment. Because of the tight turn, as well as the increased amount of traffic in recent years, refurbishing the bridge is not a feasible option.

Typical slab concrete; what the new bridge will look like

The Replacement

When the County Commissioner’s office assessed bridges in need of replacement, the Nixon was an obvious choice, not only to the local government but also the Gallatin River Ranch residents, who live in the Horseshoe Hills above the bridge and use it daily. When asked pay a roughly $400,000 Rural Improvement Bond to cover one-third of the costs, residents didn’t fuss. “The homeowners are nearly unanimous in their support,” Andrews stated.

Support is not in question. Instead, the question is what to do with the Nixon after the new bridge – a bland concrete slab l– is in place. Commissioner Steve White explained that the county does not want to remain liable for the bridge should something happen to it, or to someone on it. This is where the Rotary Club comes in.

The Club is looking to pay liability insurance on the bridge, as well as raise a $60,000 fund required by the Commissioner to cover the removal, should it be needed in the future. This is the preferred option, as it would not interfere with the new bridge, but still allow the Nixon Bridge to remain.

Keeping the bridge in place is significant to community members such as Tom Langel, owner of Amerimont Real Estate and the developer of Gallatin River Ranch. “It does not get more picturesque than the Nixon,” he says. “My family has lived north of the river for 25 years, so I drive over the bridge at least twice a day.” Langel is a member of the Montana Rotary Club and hopes the bridge can be converted for pedestrian use. “They don’t make truss bridges like that anymore,” he points out.



A Compromise of Interests

One argument against keeping the bridge is the fact that it constricts the river, which is a concern of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. But not everyone is worried. “It's been there for 100 years already,” says O’Grosky, “so I don’t see what the problem is.”

Another concern of FWP is how the bridge affects the fishing-access point on the south side of the Nixon. Travis Horton, fisheries manager for Region 3, says that the fishing access will be moved either way when the new bridge is constructed.

The taxpayers of Gallatin River Ranch are already financing a solid third of the bill, so some may ask: why not let them keep the scenic and historic Nixon as a bridge for foot traffic? In the new bridge plans, although it will have two lanes, there’s little room for pedestrians.

Fact is, whether the Nixon is left up or not, pedestrians will still walk over the Gallatin River, sightseers will view and photograph the beautiful landscape, and kids and adults alike will still launch into the cool water below. But it won't be as safe.

And pedestrian safety isn’t the only thing at stake; history is as well. Soon, a new bridge will replace the Nixon, which has served the community since 1891. O’Grosky leans over the plans for the new bridge and offers up an important hypothetical. “When all these bridges are gone, our engineers and architects will ask, ‘What was that?’ and we won’t be able to show them, except for a picture.” He proceeds to point out the beauty and inspiration created by something tangible from the past – an important concern in a place like Montana, where roots run deep and life is measured at least in part by how well we interact with the surrounding landscape.

Our society tends to get lost in progress, constantly searching for the best or newest thing, seeking improvement and valuing it over history and beauty. Here, in the case of the Nixon Bridge, there is potential for a happy compromise. The community can have a new and improved bridge to meet the practical needs of the citizens, while preserving a historic and picturesque bridge to bind people to the past.

So, the next time you drive over the Nixon Bridge and see someone fishing in the shade as children jump off into the water below, think about progress. And after you do, get involved and help save our historic places.

You can find out more about the Manhattan Rotary Club here, or the Nixon Bridge GoFundMe here.