Review: Stepping Up

“Where the hell am I?” If you’ve spent any amount of time navigating the challenging playground of the Ridge at Bridger Bowl, you’ve undoubtedly asked yourself that question. But thanks to Stepping Up: A Guide to the Ridge at Bridger Bowl, by Bridger veterans Tavis Campbell and Sam Cox, this bewilderment can be avoided. Stepping Up is a handy guide to the steep lines, narrow chutes, open bowls, and blind entrances of the world-renowned Bridger Ridge. Complete with helpful photos, maps, route descriptions, and aerial shots, the 92-page book highlights routes within the various sections of the Ridge, from the Fingers on the southern end to Northwest Passage on the northern end and everything in between. Descent lines, descriptions of the terrain, and cliff drops are included for each section, along with specific accounts about Bridger legends Tom Jungst, Scot Schmidt, and Doug Coombs, as well as other long-time locals making their respective marks along the Ridge. With a foreword by extreme-skiing pioneer Scot Schmidt and a closing by the renowned Dr. Robb Gaffney, Stepping Up displays an appreciation for both the distinctive terrain of the Ridge and the many people who have contributed to its exclusive reputation. This book is a worthy purchase for every Ridge hiker, from the seasoned veteran to the inexperienced rookie looking to descend one of Montana’s most exciting winter playgrounds.