Video: Waxing Your Skis

At-home basics to kick off the season.

Here we are again at the start of another ski season. The mountains around Bozeman are sitting pretty with two to three feet of dense snow covering rocks, bushes, and downed trees. If you're itching for a preseason fix, there are plenty of options to choose from, like Bridger Bowl or Hyalite. Before heading out, giving your skis a wax for optimal glide. If you have additional questions or need input from the pros, visit Ph.D Skis on Huffine. Here's how to do it at home:



NOTE: Adjust wax type based on current weather conditions.