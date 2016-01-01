Review: Line Sick Day 102

From chutes to groomers, this ski does it all.

Almost as soon as ski-shape options developed and expanded, skiers were searching for that quiver-killer model that would take them from Andesite's groomers to Slushman's cold smoke. After all, one pair of skis is expensive enough—buying one pair for every forseeable condition is budgetarily impossible. Little by little, manufacturers started coming back to the middle and developing models that could rip packed powder and knee-deep blower without sacrificing performance in either. This year, I wanted to come back to the middle as well, and the Sick Day 102 from Line Skis helped me get there.

Skier Type

The most important thing about a ski is, obviously, how well it skis. While that has a lot to do with how well you ski, there are shape and construction considerations that can make for a better overall experience—even Bode Miller would have a hard time ripping gates on something 120 underfoot. I do 85% of my skiing at Bridger Bowl, which means I'm in relatively steep, tight terrain most of the time. And hopefully I'm skiing soft snow—most of the time. While I do my best to make the first few chairs a couple times each season, odds are I'm skiing over tracks, which means I also need a ski that can absorb some bumps. I try to hike the Ridge every time I'm up at the mountain, and I only weighh about 155 pounds, so something light-ish suits me fine. My preferred snow consistency is featherlight powder, but I'm perfectly happy laying down some arcs off the PK groomers as well. So that's me, as a skier.

Performance

Here's how the Sick Day 102 suits me. It's got a wood core (maple underfoot, aspen in the tips), which means it's lightweight and agile, perfect for negotiating Bridger's chutes. I can initiate turns easily, key for shedding speed and avoiding obstacles, and because I don't weigh much, the ski doesn't feel too soft or rubbery. The early rise and tapered tips also make turning easier, adding to the ski's playful agility. This might sound like Line is comprising too much toward a more freeride-oriented model, but directional flex keeps the tails stiff, meaning the Sick Day 102 will still hold a stable turn and bust through cruddy snow, plus traditional camber underfoot further enhances edge-hold.



The Sick Days in action.

Takeaways

So far, I've skied the Sick Day in eveything from eight inches of untracked powder to wind-scoured steeps to hardpack groomers, and have had fun in all conditions. Like most skis that are 100mm+ underfoot, they like soft snow better than hard, but I think we can all say that. No ski is going to do everything, so I suggest finding a ski that is best for the skiing you do most of the time. The reality is, skiing is going to be fun, and blaming gear is a cop-out. If you're looking for a great resort ski that can do it all very well, take a look at the Sick Day 102 and start coming up with excuses for missing work.

Price: $800; available at Chalet Sports.