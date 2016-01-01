Bare Necessities

Sometimes, the difference between good and bad days afield can be reduced to a single element: quality binos, the right knife, an extra piece of rope. Carry these miscellaneous items to ensure the highest chances of success—in terms of finding prey, being safe and comfortable, and caring for your game meat.

Optics

Get a good pair of binos and a reliable rangefinder. Binos reveal animals and sign invisible to the naked eye, and a rangefinder increases your chances of a clean kill.

Knife

A dull knife makes field-dressing a long and laborious task, with increased risk of slicing yourself open. Good knives keep their edges longer, fit properly in the hand, and serve as invaluable survival tools should things go all to hell out there.

First-Aid Kit

Accidents happen, and it’s better to acknowledge that fact and be prepared than to act as if you’re invincible. While you’re at it, get a Wilderness First Aid certification so you can help out an injured hunting buddy, too.

Hunter’s Orange

If you’re rifle hunting, this is imperative—as in, mandated by law. Ungulates are color-blind, so the small piece you’re required to wear won’t spook ‘em none, and it will alert other hunters to your position.

Rope

An extra length of rope, or some spare webbing or straps, is handy in all sorts of ways. From setting a broken bone to dragging a deer out to hanging an elk quarter out of a bear’s reach, you never know when you might need it.

Other Items

Everyone’s outfit is different, but a few more things to consider are fire-starter (lighter, matches, etc.), game bags if you’re hunting elk, latex gloves for field-dressing, GPS with land-ownership overlay, and a small saw for cutting bone. Plus whiskey for sipping once you’re back in camp. Happy hunting.

This article originally appeared in Stalk hunting guide, an annual guide to hunting in southwest Montana.