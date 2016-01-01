Product Review: MT Fishing App

It’s not often that I don’t have my fishing gear with me, which can lead to me looking longingly at a nice little stream, wondering where I can legally access it. MountainWorks Software has eliminated that problem with the release of the Montana Fishing App. The amount of information available at one's fingertips is staggering: all Montana State Fishing Access Sites, FWP regulations, other fishing access sites (such as BLM or National Forest), shuttle services in the area, CFS and water temperature, fly shops, and even fish-stocking information for the lakes. All of this info has been readily available online; one just had to visit several sites to cultivate it all. Now I open the app, click the region I’m in, and it’s all right there—plus I can do it while looking at the stream I want to fish. A lot of the information is available even when I don’t have cell-phone coverage or WiFi. Available for $5 for both Android and Apple users. Visit emountainworks.com for more info.