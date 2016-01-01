Montana Fishing Access—MountainWorks

It’s not often that I don’t have my fishing gear with me, which can lead to me looking longingly at a nice little stream, wondering where I can legally access it. MountainWorks Software has eliminated that problem for me with the release of their Montana Fishing app. The amount of information available at your fingertips is staggering. All Montana State Fishing Access Sites, FWP regulations, other fishing access sites (such as BLM or National Forest), shuttle services in the area, CFS and water temperature, fly shops, and even fish-stocking information for the lakes. All of this info has been readily available online; you just had to visit several sites to cultivate it all yourself. Now I open the app, click the region I’m in, and it’s all right there—plus I can do it while looking at the stream I want to fish. A lot of the information is available even when I don’t have cell phone coverage or WIFI. Available for only $5 for both Android and Apple users. Visit emountainworks.com for more information.