Rover & Route

Smith helmet reviews for spring.

While it dumped in the mountains over the weekend, there's no stopping the advance of spring. With warmer weather comes drier roads and trails, which means it's high time to get the bike tuned and ready for riding. You'll also want to upgrade any safety gear, and for that, Smith has you covered.



















Smith manages to improve upon a classic design in all the right ways with the Rover helmet. This trail-specific helmet is made up of a lightweight Aerocore construction and Koroyd technology that manages to keep the helmet simple and light, but still burly enough to protect from impacts. I found out personally after being thrown in a rock garden at Lewis & Clark Caverns that the helmet protects exactly where it needs to, while the MIPS system adds an extra layer of protection that can’t be beat. With 18 large vents, AirEvac ventilation, and a special lining, it does its best to keep you as cool as possible on long climbs. The VaporFit adjustable fit system comes in handy for dialing in your fit quickly and comfortably, plus allows you to adjust for wearing a bandana or thin hat on cool mornings. $180; smithoptics.com. —Angie Mangels







While trail riding will occupy most of my time later this spring, commuting around town and grinding along on gravel has no season. That's why I opted for the Route. It employs a lot of the same technology as the Rover, but with slightly less coverage and a more commuter-friendly design. It's full of heat-shedding vents, which help when you're layered up against the wind and rain, plus it's so lightweight you won't mind bringing it along to work, meetings at the coffee shop, or while shopping for groceries. $180; smithoptics.com. —David Tucker