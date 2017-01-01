Hebgen Hotspot

The best place to stay near West Yellowstone.

The weather in West is notoriously unpredictable, so it pays to have a roof over your head and a warm bed waiting after a long day outside. One of the best basecamps we’ve found for a wide-ranging spring multisport is the Johnson Creek Cabin, off Hebgen’s north shore.





Simple and cozy for a couple, yet spacious enough for a small group of friends, this smartly remodeled old barn conjures the Park’s rugged past while providing all the comforts of contemporary life. Peruse old pictures reflecting the history of the place—construction of the Hebgen Dam, the great earthquake of 1959—before taking a jaunt down to the lake, rod in hand. To get the blood pumping, ride your bike along the shore, or hike up into the mountains behind the cabin. Then come back, stoke up the woodstove, and take your adult beverage of choice out onto the deck for sweeping views of the lake and snow-covered peaks rising beyond. If you’re lucky—or unlucky, depending on one’s constitution—you’ll see a few buffalo roaming outside the cabin. And who knows? With all these options right out the door, you might just stay here all weekend. For more info or to book a stay, visit vrbo.com/756008.



The view from the cabin's second floor.